Parents have bus stop moved after learning a sex offender moved in next to it

North Point (WFTX) — A neighborhood bus stop in North Port is moving after parents found out who lives nearby.

71-year-old Gary Harrison is a registered sex offender moved in last January.

Parents say they have had an uneasy feeling since.

The spot near Allure Lane and South Salford Boulevard has been the area’s school bus stop for years.

Parent Mary Woods said the bus lets kids off right in front of Harrison’s home.

Sex offenders cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school, playground, or childcare facility, but bus stops are exempt from that rule.