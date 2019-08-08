NOPD searching for two suspects that robbed an Ideal Market clerk at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the pictured two suspects committed an armed robbery at an Ideal Market.

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the two suspects.

Around 5:42 A.M., the two pictured subjects entered the Ideal Market food mart in the 3300 block of Orleans Avenue.

The subject at left pointed a silver handgun with an extended magazine at the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

The subject pictured at right reportedly stood watch by the door.

The victim complied and the subjects then fled the store on Saint Peter Street, then unknown.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, including the identities and/or whereabouts of the pictured suspects, is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010, or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.