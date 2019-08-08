NOLA Flavor with Bistro Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bistro Orleans

"Chef Archie Saurage, born & raised in New Orleans, specializes in classic and casual dining offering all fresh ingredients to his soups and sauces. They are all fresh and homemade. Serving Louisiana gulf seafood, local Des Allemands wild caught catfish & unique Italian dishes with the perfect kick. You must see oyster bar with raw & char-broiled oysters. Our restaurant has a New Orleans historical and jazz atmosphere as well as a private room for parties or special events." - bistroorleansmetairie.com

Address: 3216 W. Esplanade Avenue Metairie, LA 70002

Phone Number: 504-304-1469

Hours: Monday - Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am - 10:00pm Sunday: 5:00pm - 11:00am - 8:00pm

Menus: Menu Daily Specials



Click here for more information about Bistro Orleans.