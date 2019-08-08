News with a Twist live in Olde Town Slidell

News with a Twist is going live tonight in Olde Towne Slidell.  They will be at the corner of First and Cousin Streets right in front of the Old Town Slidell Soda Shop.  Be sure to tune in at 5pm and 6pm to see the action or even better come out and say "hi."  We would love to see you there.

