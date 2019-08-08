× Luggage stolen from women on vacation

La Mesa (KGTV) — Two women on vacation in San Diego had their trip ruined when thieves stole all of their luggage.

Vivia Bradshaw and Yvonne Simpson live in Florida and New York. For the last 15 years, they’ve made regular trips to San Diego.

“We’re always coming back, it is so beautiful, we love the weather especially,” says Simpson. “Everything’s so beautiful. We’ve never had a terrible experience coming here before.”

But their trip this past week turn a turn for the worse on Saturday, while they were visiting with a friend in La Mesa.

Simpson and Bradshaw say they had put their luggage in their friend’s car at the Woodland Terrace Apartments while they visited his home.

“When we were ready to leave, I came back to the car and saw something a little strange,” says Simpson. “I asked him, was that open? And he saw right away that someone had entered the car. I said check the trunk. He did, all our suitcases were gone. Every last piece. Three of them!”

Thieves took all of their clothes, money, gift cards, jewelry, shoes, purses and personal items.

“Everything’s gone,” says Simpson. “We know they’re replaceable, but it’s the sentiment.”

The two women have been able to buy new clothes and necessities. Now they’re trying to make the most out of their week-long trip. They’ve filed a police report as well. La Mesa Police says they hope surveillance footage can help identify a suspect.

Meanwhile, Bradshaw and Simpson have a warning for others.

“Just be careful,” says Bradshaw. “It doesn’t matter where you are. Just be aware there could be someone lurking, looking to take something.”