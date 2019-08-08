Get personalized messages from your favorite ‘The Bachelor’ stars

NEW ORLEANS--  Listen up Bachelor nation!  If you're a fan of former "The Bachelor" star Ben Higgins, or host Chris Harrison, or other "The Bachelorette" cotnestants like Becca Kufrin or "Bachelor In Paradise" stars Jordan Kimball---well you can have them send you special personalized messages through a website called Cameo.

On Cameo you pay a fee to have these "Bachelor" stars wish your friends or family a happy birthday or a congratulations on a new baby, or wish them luck with a new job or on their wedding day.

The fees vary for the different contestants.  "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison is $600, but most of the other contestants range around $100 for a message.

