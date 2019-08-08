Coolinary: Tujagues

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to Tujague's, one of the oldest restaurants in town for some delicious new dishes!
Thomas Robey, the Executive Chef at Tujague's, wants to give people a reason to come into the restaurant. "There are so many great places to eat in New Orleans but we love them to come to Tujague's."
And the delicious menu offerings are not the only draw to this restaurant. "She's a great old building, she's got such history and such great bones, that used to be known as one of the great neighborhood restaurants in the quarter. Well, our goal is to bring that back."
Here is the Tujague's Coolinary Menu:
Dinner Menu
choice of
“Crab Boil” Vichyssoise
all of the flavors of a New Orleans Crab Boil, blended into a velvety cold potato soup, garnished with Choupique caviar
Blueberry & Arugula Salad
shaved sweet onions, crumbled goat cheese, cornbread croutons, champagne vinaigrette
Second Course
choice of
Alligator Sauce Piquant
tender pieces of Louisiana gator in a traditional sauce served with spiced pecan rice
Cast Iron Jumbo Scallops
truffled white bean salad, crispy sweet potatoes
Crispy Soft Shell Crab
green onion roasted corn grits, grilled red onion, and cucumber salad, traditional ravigote sauce
Third Course
choice of
Individual Key Lime Pie
cherry coulis, whipped cream, mint
Grasshopper Panna Cotta
$39