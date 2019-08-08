Coolinary: Tujagues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to Tujague's, one of the oldest restaurants in town for some delicious new dishes!

Thomas Robey, the Executive Chef at Tujague's, wants to give people a reason to come into the restaurant. "There are so many great places to eat in New Orleans but we love them to come to Tujague's."

And the delicious menu offerings are not the only draw to this restaurant. "She's a great old building, she's got such history and such great bones, that used to be known as one of the great neighborhood restaurants in the quarter. Well, our goal is to bring that back."

