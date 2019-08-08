Coolinary: Nole

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to Nole in the Garden District for a Cajun-Latin fusion that will blow your mind.
Owner Chris Lusk grew up in Texas and was exposed to a lot of Latin and Mexican food growing up. He's lived in New Orleans for 15 years and thought the two cuisines were a perfect pair. "You know we're in New Orleans. We love food -- people love Latin food as well -- so why not put the two together?"
Blake Offret, the Executive Sous Chef, says that they're excited for their first Coolinary, "It's exciting because it's our first Coolinary so we can really reach out to those first-time customers and show them what we have."
Here is Nole's Coolinary Menu:
Brunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream
Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese
Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins
and choice of
Red or White Sangria
House Margarita
Mimosa
Second Course
choice of
NOLÉ Breakfast Tacos
andouille, queso fresco
NOLÉ Benedict
buttermilk biscuit, poached egg, ham, salsa verde, hollandaise, Mexican home fries
Latina Croque Madame Croissant
chorizo, sunny side egg, manchego mornay, Mexican home fries
Third Course
choice of
Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries
Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey
$20
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream
Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese
Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins
and choice of
Soft Drink
Second Course
choice of
Smoked Chicken Flatbread
salsa verde, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo
Roasted Mushroom Flatbread
creole cream cheese, avocado, tomato raisins
Brisket Tacos
mirliton slaw, sour cream
Blackened Chicken Tinga Tacos
grilled pineapple, tomatillo salsa. served with black beans and green rice
Summer Squash Tacos
Third Course
choice of
Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries
Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey
$15
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream
Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese
Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins
and choice of
House or Frozen Margarita
Second Course
choice of
Blackened Chicken Tinga Tacos
grilled pineapple, tomatillo salsa. served with black beans and green rice
Beer Battered Fish Tacos
spicy cabbage, avocado, lime creole cream cheese. served with black beans and green rice
Mexican Pork Stew
cracklins, brabant potato, salsa verde
Al’s Southern Bone-In Fried Chicken Fajitas
pickled cabbage, habanero ranch
substitute grilled chicken
Third Course
choice of
Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries
Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey
$29