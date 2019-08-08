Coolinary: Nole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to Nole in the Garden District for a Cajun-Latin fusion that will blow your mind.

Owner Chris Lusk grew up in Texas and was exposed to a lot of Latin and Mexican food growing up. He's lived in New Orleans for 15 years and thought the two cuisines were a perfect pair. "You know we're in New Orleans. We love food -- people love Latin food as well -- so why not put the two together?"

Blake Offret, the Executive Sous Chef, says that they're excited for their first Coolinary, "It's exciting because it's our first Coolinary so we can really reach out to those first-time customers and show them what we have."

Here is Nole's Coolinary Menu:

Brunch Menu

First Course choice of Chile Verde Chicken Flautas

avocado salsa, sour cream Blue Crab Street Corn

lime aioli, creole cream cheese Ensalada De Casa

Second Course choice of NOLÉ Breakfast Tacos

andouille, queso fresco NOLÉ Benedict

buttermilk biscuit, poached egg, ham, salsa verde, hollandaise, Mexican home fries Latina Croque Madame Croissant

chorizo, sunny side egg, manchego mornay, Mexican home fries Third Course choice of Tres Leche Bread Pudding

white chocolate, bada bing cherries Nolé Sopapilla

orange rum honey $20

Lunch Menu

First Course choice of Chile Verde Chicken Flautas

avocado salsa, sour cream Blue Crab Street Corn

lime aioli, creole cream cheese Ensalada De Casa

agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins and choice of

Soft Drink Second Course choice of Smoked Chicken Flatbread

salsa verde, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo Roasted Mushroom Flatbread

creole cream cheese, avocado, tomato raisins Brisket Tacos

mirliton slaw, sour cream Blackened Chicken Tinga Tacos

grilled pineapple, tomatillo salsa. served with black beans and green rice Summer Squash Tacos Third Course choice of Tres Leche Bread Pudding

white chocolate, bada bing cherries Nolé Sopapilla

orange rum honey $15

Dinner Menu