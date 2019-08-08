Coolinary: Nole

Posted 10:47 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, August 8, 2019

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to Nole in the Garden District for a Cajun-Latin fusion that will blow your mind.

Owner Chris Lusk grew up in Texas and was exposed to a lot of Latin and Mexican food growing up. He's lived in New Orleans for 15 years and thought the two cuisines were a perfect pair. "You know we're in New Orleans. We love food -- people love Latin food as well -- so why not put the two together?"

Blake Offret, the Executive Sous Chef,  says that they're excited for their first Coolinary, "It's exciting because it's our first Coolinary so we can really reach out to those first-time customers and show them what we have."

Here is Nole's Coolinary Menu:

Brunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream

Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese

Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins

and choice of

Red or White Sangria

House Margarita

Mimosa

Second Course

choice of

NOLÉ Breakfast Tacos
andouille, queso fresco

NOLÉ Benedict
buttermilk biscuit, poached egg, ham, salsa verde, hollandaise, Mexican home fries

Latina Croque Madame Croissant
chorizo, sunny side egg, manchego mornay, Mexican home fries

Third Course

choice of

Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries

Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey

$20

 

 

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream

Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese

Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins

and choice of

Soft Drink

Second Course

choice of

Smoked Chicken Flatbread
salsa verde, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo

Roasted Mushroom Flatbread
creole cream cheese, avocado, tomato raisins

Brisket Tacos
mirliton slaw, sour cream

Blackened Chicken Tinga Tacos
grilled pineapple, tomatillo salsa. served with black beans and green rice

Summer Squash Tacos

Third Course

choice of

Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries

Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey

$15

 

 

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas
avocado salsa, sour cream

Blue Crab Street Corn
lime aioli, creole cream cheese

Ensalada De Casa
agave vinaigrette, cotija, tomato raisins

and choice of

House or Frozen Margarita

Second Course

choice of

Blackened Chicken Tinga Tacos
grilled pineapple, tomatillo salsa. served with black beans and green rice

Beer Battered Fish Tacos
spicy cabbage, avocado, lime creole cream cheese. served with black beans and green rice

Mexican Pork Stew
cracklins, brabant potato, salsa verde

Al’s Southern Bone-In Fried Chicken Fajitas
pickled cabbage, habanero ranch
substitute grilled chicken

Third Course

choice of

Tres Leche Bread Pudding
white chocolate, bada bing cherries

Nolé Sopapilla
orange rum honey

$29

