Coolinary: Commander’s Palace

NEW ORLEANS - August is the Coolinary New Orleans Restaurant Month which means discount deals at dozens of local restaurants! Today, we're heading to the famous Commander's Palace where Executive Chef Tory McPhail gives us his number one tip for coolinary.

Chef Tory says his number one tip is to menu shop! "Go online and really kind of menu shop 113 different restaurants, across the greater New Orleans area."

As for what Commander's Palace is offering, the restaurant is always hyper-seasonal, so you can expect lot's of fresh summery ingredients. "It's hot outside. It's beautiful weather we've got going on, these are just great dishes that really represent summertime in New Orleans and we're proud to offer them at a great value to all of our guests."

While the food is always great at Commander's, this time of the year, the price is just right. "It's a fantastic deal. It's 2 courses for lunch, Who can beat that? For lunch and dinner, it's only $39 or less. So just sit back and enjoy some great southern hospitality for the entire month of August."

Here is the Commander's Palace Coolinary Menu:

Brunch Menu

First Course choice of Turtle Soup

a Commander’s classic spiked with sherry Creole Gumbo

varied cooking techniques with farm-fresh produce The Commander’s Salad

hearts of romaine, Parmesan, egg, bacon, croutons, shaved Gruyère, and creamy black pepper dressing Southern Stone Fruit Salad

the very best fruit from Louisiana & Alabama with farmhouse greens, crumbled Cotija cheese, barbequed onions, star anise - brown butter croutons with pickled-peach & blackberry vinaigrette Chanterelle Mushroom “Ravioli”

royal red shrimp & yellow tomato ceviche, citrus, chilis, spicy radish, and micro cilantro Second Course choice of Cochon De Lait Eggs Benedict

16-hour barbecue shoulder of pork over buttermilk biscuits with poached hen’s eggs, ripped herbs, sauce forestière, and housemade tasso hollandaise

$ 37 Bayou Brunch

Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat, pecan smoked redfish & Gulf shrimp with

yellow tomato-saffron “Kooby”, soft poached hen’s eggs and Cajun caviar hollandaise

$39 Louisiana Wild White Gulf Shrimp

chargrilled eggplant & summer Creole tomato caponata with sweet bell peppers, grilled sourdough baguette, bagna càuda & basil vinaigrette

$39 Crispy Des Allemands Catfish

crispy corn fried catfish fillets over summer corn stoneground grits, grilled peppers & onions, roasted red chili coulis, and tangy New Orleans BBQ sauce

$37 Third Course choice of Pecan Pie à la Mode Lally's Praline Parfait Creole Shrub Chocolate Bar Housemade Ice Cream or Sorbet Commander’s Bread Pudding Soufflé +$3

must be ordered in advance



Lunch Menu

First Course choice of Turtle Soup

a Commander’s classic spiked with sherry Creole Gumbo

a rich gumbo spiked with Creole seasonings Soup du Jour

varied cooking techniques with farm-fresh produce The Commander’s Salad

hearts of romaine, Parmesan, egg, bacon, croutons, shaved Gruyère, and creamy black pepper dressing Southern Stone Fruit Salad

the very best fruit from Louisiana & Alabama with farmhouse greens, crumbled Cotija cheese, barbequed onions, star anise - brown butter croutons with pickled-peach & blackberry vinaigrette Chanterelle Mushroom “Ravioli”

Northshore chanterelle mushrooms, lemon whipped goat cheese, Cabernet-mushroom jus, smoked bacon & fresh herbs Crispy Florida Royal Red Shrimp Salad

royal red shrimp & yellow tomato ceviche, citrus, chilis, spicy radish, and micro cilantro Second Course choice of Piri Piri Chargrilled Chicken

garlic & red chili grilled Joyce Farms chicken thighs, “30-second” greens,

soft yucca, piqué, and curry roasted pineapple vinaigrette

$18 Crispy Des Allemands Catfish

crispy corn fried catfish fillets over summer corn stoneground grits, grilled peppers & onions, roasted red chili coulis, and tangy New Orleans BBQ sauce

$20 Sliced Tenderloin of Charcoal Grilled Pork

tasso spiced and cold smoked pork tenderloin with local bean & caramelized onion gratin, cast iron cornbread, tangy fig barbecue, and Napa cabbage “slaw”

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course