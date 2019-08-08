Carla’s Kitchen: The Kolache Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – The Kolache Kitchen is a fast-causal restaurant located on Freret Street. Houston, Texas native, Will Edwards, opened this location in 2019. He has two other locations in Baton Rouge.

Kolaches are a Czech food that was brought to Texas in the 1800s and became a very popular food item across the state. Traditionally they are sweet, but the savory kolaches gained popularity.

The dough is similar to a sandwich loaf or dinner roll but sweeter. It’s then filled with meats and cheese like bacon, sausage and ham. It’s like a pig-in-a-blanket, but better! A new addition to Louisiana, is the boudin kolaches. The sweet ones are filled with cream cheese, fruit or both cream cheese and fruit.

The bakery manger, Julia Waters, says they make hundreds of fresh kolaches weekly. Using the same dough, they also make Rancheros, which are kolaches but with egg. It’s the perfect grab and go breakfast!

Besides kolaches, they have breakfast and lunch tacos and sandwiches made fresh and fast to order.

