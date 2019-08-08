Actor Danny Trejo describes helping rescue baby after driver ran red light, causing 2-car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – Actor Danny Trejo has appeared in dozens of action films, and that repertoire may be why he had no problem springing into action after he says he witnessed a two-car collision in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the scene at the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue in the Sylmar neighborhood, Trejo said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. after a sedan driver ran a red light and struck a Ford Explorer.

Video shows the SUV overturned and came to rest on its roof, while both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Three people were hospitalized as a result, but by the time first responders arrived none of the victims needed to be extricated, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

But some of the victims had been trapped, said L.A. Police Officer Tony Im.

Trejo says among those needing rescue were a baby and grandma, and he helped pull the child out after another bystander got into the SUV.

"A young lady had to crawl through the window because I couldn't get the baby out — I couldn't unbuckle the seat belt," he said. "She got in and undid the seat belt, I pulled the baby out the other side."

The female bystander said a woman inside the car was hurt herself but kept repeating, "Get my baby, get my baby."

There was no information available on the victims' conditions, both Stewart and Im said.

According to Trejo, "The only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat."

Video from the scene shows the actor animatedly relaying what had happened while an investigating officer took notes.

Trejo left one piece of advice to L.A.-area motorists: "Pay attention."