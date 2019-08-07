Three men sentenced for 2015 New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, three men pleaded guilty for a double-shooting that left a teen dead and a 4-year-old boy wounded.

The gunmen in the incident, 22-year-old Joseph Dixon and 22-year-old Damond Jackson averted murder charges by pleading guilty to manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Dixon and Jackson each received sentences of 12 years in state prison.

22-year-old Sterling Lewis entered into a plea agreement, and was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the ambush.

All three defendants admitted to committing a drive-by shooting, that killed 17-year-old Gerald Morgan June 21, 2015.

NOPD officers said Morgan was walking toward a relative’s house in the 5900 block of Boeing Street when gunfire erupted from attackers who stepped out of a car.

Morgan was shot in the head before making it inside the house.

As bullets tore into the house, a 4-year-old relative inside was shot in the arm, but survived.

Morgan died shortly after being taken to a hospital.