BATON ROUGE –¬†Southern University and A&M College professor Frank S. Ransburg, passed away at the age of 76.

Professor Ransburg first stepped foot on Southern’s campus in September of 1961.

And on that day, his journey with Southern began.

For the last 58 years, Ransburg has been on campus as either a student, faculty member or administrator.

Ransburg continued teaching, even after retiring.

He will forever be a part of Southern University’s history.