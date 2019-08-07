Rosé For A Cause! Copper Vine To Host Rosé Soirée: August 17th

NEW ORLEANS – A portion of ticket proceeds to benefit Dress For Success New Orleans.

Celebrate Rosé at Copper Vine – New Orleans’ charming eatery in the CBD – for a not-to-be-missed event of the summer. Copper Vine’s “Between the Vines” wine dinner series continues with an exclusive Rosé Soirée on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 6PM-9PM.

Guests can look forward to beautiful sunset views, delicious bites, and plenty of Insta-worthy moments throughout the evening. Mix and mingle while enjoying some of the best Rosé wines from around the world selected by in-house sommelier Lydia Kurkoski. Complementing the wine are tantalizing offerings prepared by Executive Chef Mike Brewer and Chef Amy Mehrtens.

Priced at $55 per person (including tax and gratuity), offerings include:

ACTION STATION

Chargrilled oysters, fennel butter, Tabasco pulp gremolata

Pairing: Reserve de Bertrards Elegance

BITES

Grilled whole prawn skewers, cane & habañero glaze, tropical jackfruit chutney

Pairing: Vino Rosé

&

Grilled melon, lime kosho, smoked sabayon, toasted dry chili

Pairing: Loz Vascos

MAIN

Bone-in beef rib, Sungold tomato jam, shiso chimichurri, crispy shallot rings

Pairing: La Nerthe

Additionally, 10% of event ticket sales will benefit Dress for Success New Orleans to support local women in their journey to economic independence. If the one-night soirée is not enough, you are invited to toast your glass of Rosé all month long! Copper Vine will also be donating 10% of all tap Rosé sales for the month of August to Dress for Success New Orleans.

Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras Street in the Central Business District. For additional information, please visit http://www.coppervinewine.com/

To purchase tickets, please visit Copper Vine Wine Dinner: Rosé Soirée or call 504-208-5958.