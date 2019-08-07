Pet sitter caught on security camera slamming puppy to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A California couple was shocked when they saw a woman they hired to care for the pet abusing the beloved 10-week-old puppy, according to KTLA.

The dog owners said they found the woman on Rover.com in January and have been using her for pet care ever since without any problems.

On Saturday, they were watching on a home security camera when the woman allegedly slammed the puppy on the floor though. The puppy is seen in the video whimpering and struggling to get up after the impact.

They took the dog to the vet, and thankfully, she is OK with no broken bones or serious injuries.

Rover told the dog owners the company removed the woman's profile and prevented her from creating a new profile. The company also offered to help with vet bills and has been cooperating with San Bernardino County authorities.

The couple told KTLA they posted the video online to warn people to be cautious about pet sitters.