Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cream Cheese

We’re Getting the Skinny on Cream Cheese! Incredibly versatile, cream cheese is typically high in saturated fat, and not exactly a “health” food. In today’s Get the Skinny, we’ve got the rundown of the best and worst of popular cream cheese options on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Kite Hill (almond based) & Tofutti (soy based)

Both are plant-based cream cheese alternatives

Approximately 30% fewer calories than traditional cream cheese with zero animal based saturated fat

LIKE IT!

Whipped, 1/3 Less Fat, Neufchatel cheese and Jalepeno Cream Cheese

Lower-calorie than traditional cream cheese; no wacky ingredients

HATE IT!

Fat free cream cheese – added ingredients that we would never have in our own kitchens

Flavored, sweetened cream cheese – significant added sugar

Cream cheese ‘snack packs’ are loaded with white carbs.

Cream cheese “cheesecake” – loaded with sugary carbs

