Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | New York Style Cheesecake Bites

We’re in love with these adorable little cheesecake bites – they’re gluten-free, low carb, and easy to make ahead – just freeze until ready to serve.

New York Style Cheesecake Bites by Ben McLauchlin

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

Cheesecake Crust:

½ cup fine ground almond flour

2 teaspoon coconut flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

2 tablespoons butter (melted)



Strawberry Filling:

½ cup fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ tablespoon coconut oil (melted)

1 teaspoon water

Cream Cheese Coating:

6 ounces Cream Cheese (room temperature)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons coconut oil

3 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream or milk (room temperature)

Instructions:

Place 8 muffin liners in muffin pan. Set aside.

For the Crust:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, cinnamon, Swerve and mix together. Add melted butter and mash in with fork to completely combine.

Spread crust ingredients on a rimmed cookie sheet and bake for 7-10 minutes until it browns a bit. If you need to, around 4 minutes into baking, move crust bits around to ensure even browning.

For the Cream Cheese Coating:

In a medium size bowl, whisk together melted coconut oil, vanilla extract and Swerve in a medium bowl. Once combined, carefully whisk in room temperature cream cheese until smooth. Whisk in milk until fully combined.

Place a tablespoon of crust, and then a TBS of cream cheese coating into each muffin liner (mix together gently in cup for the crust to adhere). Let it cover the entire bottom of the cup, and freeze for 5-10 minutes.

For the Strawberry Filling:

In a small food processor or blender, add strawberries, Swerve, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and one tsp of water and blend until fully combined. Remove muffin pan from from freezer, and add a tsp of strawberry filling, and then a tsp of crust into each cup. Place in freezer, and freeze for 10 minutes. Remove pan from freezer, and add a TBS of remaining cream cheese filling to each cup. Freeze for 1-2 hours and then enjoy. Store in refrigerator in an airtight storage container.

*Note – If desired, let soften for 10-15 minutes before eating.

Per serving: 230 calories, 23 grams fat, 14 grams saturated fat, 70 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 3 grams protein.

