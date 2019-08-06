× Transylvania NAACP takes a stand against hate

Brevard, NC (WLOS) — Western North Carolina residents, angered by the horrific mass shootings in Ohio and Texas over the weekend, are calling for change.

Monday, residents in Brevard held a rally in front of the county courthouse, hoping to spread their message and take a stand against hate.

“We’re standing in solidarity with immigrants with people of color and with the forces of love justice and compassion in our society that are very much against the prevailing hostility and hatred that is coming from high places,” vice-chair of the local NAACP, Carter Hayward, told News 13.

The rally was part of a weekly demonstration, held every Monday from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. by the Transylvania County NAACP.