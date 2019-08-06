Test Kitchen Taylor: Back to School Banana Wraps!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's back to school time! (*Tamica cheers in the distance*) And Test Kitchen Taylor is whipping up an easy and delicious healthy treat for the kiddos.

Back to School Banana Wraps

3 tablespoons peanut butter

4 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup granola

2 bananas

2 medium whole wheat tortillas

Stir together the peanut butter and honey in a bowl until smooth.

Mix in the coconut and granola.

Divide the mixture in half, and spread over the center of each tortilla.

Place a banana in the center of a tortilla, and roll-up.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!