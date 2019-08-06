Test Kitchen Taylor: Back to School Banana Wraps!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It's back to school time! (*Tamica cheers in the distance*) And Test Kitchen Taylor is whipping up an easy and delicious healthy treat for the kiddos.
Back to School Banana Wraps
3 tablespoons peanut butter
4 1/2 tablespoons honey
1/3 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup granola
2 bananas
2 medium whole wheat tortillas
Stir together the peanut butter and honey in a bowl until smooth.
Mix in the coconut and granola.
Divide the mixture in half, and spread over the center of each tortilla.
Place a banana in the center of a tortilla, and roll-up.
