× Shooting at Baton Rouge Walmart leaves 1 man injured

BATON ROUGE – A man was shot at least twice in a Baton Rouge Walmart this afternoon after an altercation inside the store.

Two men pulled out guns and opened fire around noon, according to our sister station WBRZ.

The altercation began near the Burbank Drive store’s customer service area and ended with one man who was standing in line suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

The man who was shot was not one of the two men who pulled out guns.

The shooting was isolated and was not considered an active shooter situation, Baton Rouge officials told WBRZ.

One person was taken into custody on the scene and police are searching for a second.

30.354342 -91.110301