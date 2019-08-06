Second suspect arrested for double murder in Reserve

RESERVE, LA – On August 5, officer arrested the second suspect in a double homicide investigation.

Six days after the shooting, 31-year-old Kelvin Timothy Taylor, of LaPlace, turned himself in to the authorities.

Taylor is being charged with two counts of second degree murder, for the shooting deaths of cousins 18-year-old Kerell Sanders and 20-year-old Kyron Perrilloux, both of Reserve.

The first suspect in the investigation, 25-year-old Theron J. Williams, of New Orleans, was booked with two counts of second degree murder on August 1, 2019.



Around 12 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, deputies responded to the area of East 22nd Street and West Airline Highway in Reserve in reference to a vehicle in a ditch.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two males, identified as Sanders and Perrilloux, in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch.

Both subjects had been shot, and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner’s office.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed crime cameras in the area at the time the incident occurred; and they developed Williams and Taylor as suspects.

A motive has not been determined at this time.



Sheriff Tregre said officers worked diligently to complete this investigation in a timely and efficient manner.



Sheriff Tregre also said he is grateful to the community for its help in this investigation. “Information provided by the community was helpful in the arrest of Kelvin Taylor,” Sheriff Tregre said. “We are very thankful to the people who came forward with tips.”



Taylor has been arrested seven times in Louisiana, for possession of marijuana, possession of stolen things, assault by drive by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Williams has been arrested 12 throughout Louisiana. His most recent arrest in St. John Parish was in July 2018 when officers with the Special Operations Division charged Williams with illegal possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and drug violations. Among other arrest charges include resisting an officer, flight from an officer, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, simple burglary, and theft.