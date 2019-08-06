× Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to ‘magician of language’ Toni Morrison

Oprah Winfrey has written a tribute to “Beloved” author Toni Morrison, who has died at 88-years-old.

“In the beginning was the Word. Toni Morrison took the word and turned it into a Song…of Solomon, of Sula, Beloved, Mercy, Paradise Love, and more,” Winfrey wrote.

“She was our conscience. Our seer. Our truth-teller,” Winfrey continued. “She was a magician with language, who understood the Power of words. She used them to roil us, to wake us, to educate us and help us grapple with our deepest wounds and try to comprehend them.”

Morrison was author of seminal works of literature on the black experience such as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “Sula” and was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Morrison’s novels often covered themes like slavery, misogyny, colorism and supernaturalism.

In 1998, Winfrey and Morrison worked together on the film version of “Beloved.”

Winfrey also selected Morrison’s book “Song of Solomon” as her second book club selection in October 1996.

Over the years, Morrison appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” multiple times.

“It is exhilarating and life-enhancing every time I read and share her work,” Winfrey concluded her tribute. “She was Empress-Supreme among writers. Long may her WORDS reign!”