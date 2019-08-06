× On Monday, school zone cameras in New Orleans will be turned on for the new school year

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that school zone cameras will be turned on next week.

On Monday, August 12, the cameras will become operational for the new school year.

School zone hours are between 7 A.M. to 9 A.M. and 2:45 P.M. to 4:45 P.M.

Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits, and to exercise caution in school zones.

Tickets will be given to anyone caught speeding through a school zone.