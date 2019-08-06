× National Night Out Events in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish- Lafourche Parish will be celebrating the 36th annual National Night Out Against Crime with 19 different block parties.

The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.

Some communities choose to celebrate the occasion in October.

It gives the Lafourche Parish community an opportunity to meet and speak with deputies about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns.

Each party will be tonight from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

You can find an event near you on the list below:

Thibodaux Family Church (785 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux)

Contact Pastor Duane Bland at (985) 859-9005

301 Hyland Dr., Thibodaux

Contact Earl Woods Sr. at (225) 205-8335

Bayou Country Club Parking Lot (900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux)

Contact Anna Theiss at (985) 859-7495

Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Co. Station (3457 LA 307, Bayou Bouef)

Contact Capt. Lafate Day at (985) 803-1062

1024 Bayou Blue By-Pass Rd., St. Charles Community

Contact Jennifer Richard at (985) 513-0446

NAACP at Rev. Lloyd Wallace Community Center (3603 Hwy. 308, Raceland)

Contact Burnell Tolbert at (985) 713-4250

161 Market St., Raceland

Contact Natasha Gabriel at (985) 805-0881

329 Aspen Dr., Raceland (access via Elm Dr. off LA Hwy. 1)

Contact Cory Detillier at (985) 791-4285

111 Maxine Blvd., Bayou Blue

Contact James Wendell at (985) 870-0789

Green Acres Subdivision (100 block of Pelican Drive, Raceland)

Contact Sgt. Carla Landry at (985) 537-0037

Sugar Land Subdivision (144 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland)

Contact Rose Sampey at (985) 537-5667

Vacherie-Gheens Community Center (1783 Hwy. 654, Gheens)

Contact Spence Cressionie at (985) 805-0522

Town of Lockport (Holy Savior Ball Park on Church Street)

Contact Chief David Harrelson Jr. at (985) 532-3117

The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation Center(7534 Hwy. 1, Lockport)

Contact Tameka Bourda at (985) 532-1011

202 Chateau Dr., Lockport

Contact Jerry Knight at (985) 856-8072

281 West 32nd St., Larose

Contact Bob Faulk at (985) 232-8020

243 East 58th St., Cut Off

Contact Holly Cheramie at (985) 278-9949

133 West 112th Street, Cut Off

Contact Peggy Bagala at (985) 632-6382

Golden Meadow Town Hall (107 Jervis Dr., Golden Meadow)