National Night Out Events in Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish- Lafourche Parish will be celebrating the 36th annual National Night Out Against Crime with 19 different block parties.
The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.
Some communities choose to celebrate the occasion in October.
It gives the Lafourche Parish community an opportunity to meet and speak with deputies about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns.
Each party will be tonight from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
You can find an event near you on the list below:
Thibodaux Family Church (785 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux)
- Contact Pastor Duane Bland at (985) 859-9005
301 Hyland Dr., Thibodaux
- Contact Earl Woods Sr. at (225) 205-8335
Bayou Country Club Parking Lot (900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux)
- Contact Anna Theiss at (985) 859-7495
Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Co. Station (3457 LA 307, Bayou Bouef)
- Contact Capt. Lafate Day at (985) 803-1062
1024 Bayou Blue By-Pass Rd., St. Charles Community
- Contact Jennifer Richard at (985) 513-0446
NAACP at Rev. Lloyd Wallace Community Center (3603 Hwy. 308, Raceland)
- Contact Burnell Tolbert at (985) 713-4250
161 Market St., Raceland
- Contact Natasha Gabriel at (985) 805-0881
329 Aspen Dr., Raceland (access via Elm Dr. off LA Hwy. 1)
- Contact Cory Detillier at (985) 791-4285
111 Maxine Blvd., Bayou Blue
- Contact James Wendell at (985) 870-0789
Green Acres Subdivision (100 block of Pelican Drive, Raceland)
- Contact Sgt. Carla Landry at (985) 537-0037
Sugar Land Subdivision (144 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland)
- Contact Rose Sampey at (985) 537-5667
Vacherie-Gheens Community Center (1783 Hwy. 654, Gheens)
- Contact Spence Cressionie at (985) 805-0522
Town of Lockport (Holy Savior Ball Park on Church Street)
- Contact Chief David Harrelson Jr. at (985) 532-3117
The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation Center(7534 Hwy. 1, Lockport)
- Contact Tameka Bourda at (985) 532-1011
202 Chateau Dr., Lockport
- Contact Jerry Knight at (985) 856-8072
281 West 32nd St., Larose
- Contact Bob Faulk at (985) 232-8020
243 East 58th St., Cut Off
- Contact Holly Cheramie at (985) 278-9949
133 West 112th Street, Cut Off
- Contact Peggy Bagala at (985) 632-6382
Golden Meadow Town Hall (107 Jervis Dr., Golden Meadow)
- Contact Jamie Liner at (985) 475-7942