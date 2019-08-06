× Local high school teacher arrested for having sexual relationship with a student

TERREBONNE PARISH- The band director at H.L. Bourgeois High School has been arrested and booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter announced that 28-year-old Micheal Roy Aucoin was arrested on Monday, Aug. 5, for having a sexual relationship with student.

The girl’s parents told detectives they suspected a sexual relationship between Aucoin.

Examination of the girl’s cell phone revealed inappropriate conversations between her and Aucoin.

Detectives learned through further investigation that the juvenile and Aucoin had sex at his home in Gray, and that the girl had been told not to disclose this to anyone, not even her closest friends.

Detectives picked up Aucoin at his home on Bon Villa Court, and after questioning he was transported to the TPCJC and booked.

Aucion was booked on a single count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, following investigation by TPSO detectives.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.