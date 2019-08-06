Lightning strike hits septic tank, causes toilet to explode in Florida home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida couple's toilet was blown to pieces Sunday during a thunderstorm, WBBH reports.

It was a relaxing morning for Marylou Ward, her husband and three dogs listening to the rain and rumbles of thunder until she heard a "boom."

"It was the loudest noise I've ever heard, "Ward said. "We got out of bed and came over here and the toilet was laying on the floor."

The plumbing company helping to repair Ward's pipes says the lightning struck near the septic tank.

The lightning strike, combined with methane gas in the septic tank, caused a bomb like effect.

"I'm not taking any showers and not going to the bathroom ever," Ward said. "Not when it's thunder storming. And down here, that's a lot."

The homeowners say the damage to their septic system will be covered by their insurance.