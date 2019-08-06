× Landry selected as Southland Conference’s Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University softball’s Megan Landry has been named the Southland Conference’s nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year, as the NCAA trimmed its initial list of 585 to a pool of 148.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Landry ended her career at Nicholls as the program’s all-time leader in victories following consecutive 20-win seasons. In 2019, the Pierre Part, Louisiana native posted a 27-12 record with a 1.62 ERA and 183 strikeouts. She was named All-Southland First Team for the second time and was a repeat NFCA All-Region selection.

Off the field, Landry graduated summa cum laude with a 3.97 GPA in December, earning a degree in secondary education – English. She was a three-time Southland All-Academic First Team honoree and garnered Southland Softball Student-Athlete of the Year following her junior season.

Landry served as vice president for the Nicholls Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) while also spending time volunteering with numerous organizations. She was a bible study leader and mentor for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and she will serve as a FOCUS missionary at the University of Oklahoma.

The Top 30 honorees, comprising 10 women from each division, will be named by the Woman of the Year selection committee in September. The selection committee will then narrow the pool to nine finalists — with three from each division — in early October. From those finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2019 Woman of the Year.

The 2019 Woman of the Year will be named, and the Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, at the annual banquet Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.