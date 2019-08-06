John F. Kennedy High School welcomes students back after grade tampering scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Earlier this year, John F. Kennedy High School ended the semester on a rough note. Months later, a new administration welcomed students back for their first day or school.

The JFK students are walking into new beginnings-- literally. After a devastating grade tampering scandal happened this spring, several admins were fired or resigned.

The CEO of New Beginnings School Foundation says, the past should not define the future of charter schools.

"This is one isolated incident that happened here. It's unfortunate, but, you know what, it happened and you know, the staff that are here are committed to making sure that it works for this upcoming school year" Kevin George told WGNO.

To show school spirit, the high school alumni cheered the students on as they walked through the front doors. Mr. George has only been the CEO for five weeks but he's already confident in his new team.

"We have administrators who are proven leaders here in New Orleans. We have Principal Harold Clay Jr. whose an amazing principal... with a track record of success right here in the city."

To ensure a scandal like this doesn't happen again, the CEO says a new system for the students will be put in place.

"Every single kid will have a graduation plan. We will have meetings with parents to ensure that they also have this information. It's not gonna be a situation where your senior year, you're trying to figure whether or not you have the credits or not."

This graduation plan will be checked every semester, starting in the 8th grade.