Girlfriend of Metairie shooting suspect in custody for attempting to help him escape

METAIRIE, LA – Police arrested the girlfriend of a suspect who is wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Police are still searching for 20-year-old Hassan Norris, after he opened fire on officers on Monday.

Officers say Norris fired one shot at an officer, then disappeared on foot into the Riverside Court Condominiums.

Officers say shortly after the incident, Sandra Fugate attempted to report her vehicle (the vehicle used in the shooting) stolen.

She was interviewed at the Investigations Bureau, then released, and her vehicle was returned to her.

Shortly after, she was observed driving the vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive.

Deputies were still in the area searching for Norris, and observed the vehicle.

They stopped Fugate and she admitted to them she had been in contact with Norris, and was in the area trying to pick him up and help him evade police.

She was also found to have photographed documents regarding the incident, while being interviewed at the Investigations Bureau.

She sent the photographs to Norris in an effort to inform him about the case against him.

She was arrested for being an accessory to attempted first degree murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm after a photograph of her with a firearm was found.