× American Idol champ Laine Hardy’s homecoming concert

DENHAM SPRINGS, La.– Our hometown boy is coming home! American Idol winner Laine Hardy from Livingston Parish is going to be back in Louisiana for his homecoming concert on Saturday September 28th in Denham Springs.

After his big win on American Idol, Hardy’s made appearances on “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and he even performed for the PBS Fourth of July Celebration which was held in Washington D.C.

Tickets for the Laine Hardy show are $30 online and $50 dollars at the gate.

For tickets, click HERE.