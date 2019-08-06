× 1 dead and 1 injured in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, LA.- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred around 10:30 pm Monday night in the 1300 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey.

According to investigators, deputies responded to several reports of gunfire in the area of the 1000 block of Pailet.

Shortly after, a vehicle accident was reported in the 1300 block of Pailet.

Deputies found the crash scene, and located two male gunshot victims inside a vehicle that had come to rest in an empty lot.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene while the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Identification is pending on both victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.