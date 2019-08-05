Time to fly: Pelicans announce 5 game preseason slate

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Only one of the 5 Pelicans preseason games will be played at home.

New Orleans will host the Utah Jazz, Friday night October 11th. The game will be the third of preseason for New Orleans.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday October 7th at Atlanta

Wednesday October 9th at Chicago

Friday October 11th vs Utah

Sunday October 13th at San Antonio

Friday October 18th at New York Knicks

 

