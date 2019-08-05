× Time to fly: Pelicans announce 5 game preseason slate

Only one of the 5 Pelicans preseason games will be played at home.

New Orleans will host the Utah Jazz, Friday night October 11th. The game will be the third of preseason for New Orleans.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday October 7th at Atlanta

Wednesday October 9th at Chicago

Friday October 11th vs Utah

Sunday October 13th at San Antonio

Friday October 18th at New York Knicks