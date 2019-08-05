NOPD looking for Pampers-stealing porch pirate

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing diapers and wipes from the front porch of an Uptown home.

The unidentified thief was recorded walking up to the porch of a home in the 1000 block of Upperline Street just after 6:30 p.m. on July 17, according to the NOPD.

The man can be seen making off with a box of diapers and a box of wipes, leaving a smaller package behind on the porch.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.