NOLA on Tap Beer Fest returning to City Park for it’s 10th year

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The 10th annual NOLA on Tap Beer Fest has announced the official date for this year’s celebration.

The dog-friendly fest will take place at the City Park Festival Grounds on Saturday, September 21.

With past attendance records breaking 25,000 beer lovers, NOLA on Tap is truly the kick-off event to Oktoberfest in New Orleans.

The festival features an amazing music lineup, more than 400 local, national and homebrewed beers, delicious food vendors, games, prizes, and so much more.

And all proceeds from NOLA on Tap benefit the homeless animals at the Louisiana SPCA.

The event is Sponsored by Port Orleans Brewing Co. who will of course be present with seven beers on tap.

Other local breweries participating include Abita, NOLA, Second Line, Urban South, and so many more.

Admission Tickets are $5 if purchased online, and $10 at the gate.

Drink tickets are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased for sample and full sized beers, wine, soft drinks and water.

Food sales are cash/credit only.

Kids under 12 are free.