Impaired Driver kills teenager in Terrebonne Parish crash

BOBTOWN, LA.– Shortly before 1:00 Sunday morning, Louisiana State Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 57 near Canebreak Avenue.

The crash took the life of 16-year-old Makayla Gregoire of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed 35-year-old Reva Hood of Houma was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon southbound on LA 57.

For reasons still under investigation, Hood ran off of the road to the right and struck a tree.

Hood was unrestrained during the crash and was not injured.

Gregoire was seated in the rear of the vehicle unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries.

She was pronounced deceased on scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on the part of Hood was suspected and she was placed under arrest. Hood provided a breath sample which showed her to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center on charges of Vehicular homicide, Second offense, Obstruction of Justice, Careless operation, No seat belt, and Interfering with the duties of an Officer.