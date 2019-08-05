Help catch red truck ATV thief red handed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESTREHAN, LA -- The Saint Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for whoever stole an ATV. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the theft happened on July 31 at about 10:30 in the morning. They say that a red pickup truck made its way to the 100 block of Destrehan Drive, in Destrehan, where the driver stole a trailer with the side-by-side ATV on it.

The SCPSO released two photos of the pickup that they say was involved. One of the photos shows the truck headed into the neighborhood. The second shows it driving the other direction but with the trailer and ATV.

If you have information that could help deputies locate the accused thief or the ATV and trailer, call the Saint Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-783-1135.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.