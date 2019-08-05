Convicted felon behind bars again… this time for drugs, guns, and thousands in cash

CHALMETTE, LA – On July 31, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit recovered drugs, guns, and cash from a residence in the 300 block of Chalmette Avenue.

Agents arrested 27-year-old James C. Mitchell III after seizing drugs, firearms and several thousand dollars in cash at the residence.

Mitchell was booked with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Agents recovered two clear plastic bags containing 27.5 grams of heroin, one plastic container with seven grams of marijuana, and another plastic container with 17 partially burned cigars containing marijuana.

They also seized a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm machine pistol, and $8,000 in cash.

During a search of Mitchell’s vehicle, agents recovered one clear plastic bag containing 14.2 grams of heroin, a clear plastic bag containing 4.3 grams of marijuana, and a Glock .9 mm handgun.

A criminal history check was conducted on Mitchell which revealed he had several prior convictions for narcotics and firearm violations.