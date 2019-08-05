Brees rests, coaches-up teammates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The Saints wrapped-up their 10th practice of training camp Monday, where Drew Brees got a rest day before the team's off day Tuesday. Brees is always seen coaching-up his teammates on the field-- giving feedback and pointers before and after plays. But when he gets to have a break and can watch every rep throughout practice, he's even more involved in communicating with his teammates.

"You know the quarterback- receiver relationship is founded on trust and communication," said Saints Wide Receiver Austin Carr. "I think when he's able to just watch everything, he sees a lot more as a third party observer so that helps all of us I think with routes and depth, with what he's expecting from the pocket. Him being able to pull back and see that and then for us to go into the film later-on is going to be really useful."

After practice Head Coach Sean Payton also weighed-in on his decision to rest players throughout camp.

"We'll do a load prevention list," Payton said. "The idea of that is to selectively look at a few different players relative to the kind of reps they're getting, might be their age, might be injury-related or recovery and try to map-out ahead of time a plan that allows that player to maybe recover one extra day."