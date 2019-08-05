× 9 dead, 27 injured, in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, OH.–9 people are confirmed dead, 27 others are injured in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Investigators say that the shooter, that 24-year-old Conner Betts opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle targeting people in the Oregon District, a popular area of bars and night spots.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says that officers that were patrolling the area were able to engage Betts, shooting him multiple times.

Investigators say that among the 9 killed was Betts’ own sister. 27 others were wounded.

Police also say that Betts was wearing a bulletproof vest and a mask at the the time of the shooting and that the rifle he was using had a 100 round drum magazine.

Investigators say that the rifle was purchased online from Texas and transferred to Betts through a local firearms dealer.

Police say that they also found writings linked to Betts that show he had an interest in killing people.

The Dayton Police Department has released the names of those killed in the shooting:

— Lois L. Oglesby, 27

— Megan K. Betts, 22, the shooter’s sister

— Saeed Saleh, 38

— Derrick R. Fudge, 57

— Logan M. Turner, 30

— Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

— Thomas J. McNichols, 25

— Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

— Monica E. Brickhouse, 39

This was the second mass shooting in the United States in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting, inside of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 20 people dead and dozens injured.

The suspect in that case, Patrick Crusius, is currently in Police custody.