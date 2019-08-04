Second Harvest Food Bank hosts major food distribution event in Harahan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARAHAN- On Saturday, Second Harvest Food Bank hosted its first major distribution of food from its Harahan facility. The event was open to anyone in need of food assistance. With this first time event, Second Harvest hoped to get as much perishable food product at this event to the public to prevent recent large donations from going to waste; but to also help hundreds around the city in need.

"All of the families are very thankful every single car us says thank you and its just a natural thing and were just doing the right thing", organizers say.

Second Harvest Food Bank distributes to eligible needy families under the food bank program in 23 south Louisiana parishes.