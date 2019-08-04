× Saint Tammany deputy killed in car crash

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for the family of one of its deputies.

The department says Corporal Jonathan Panks was killed in a car crash in Mississippi.

According to the STPSO, the crash happened this afternoon and was a head-on collision. No other details regarding the crash were released including the location inside of Mississippi.

The sheriff ‘s office says Panks joined the department in 2006. He worked in Corrections, Criminal Patrol, Street Crimes, and most recently, the Marine Division of the Special Operations Division.

The department is asking for prayers for the deputy’s family, fiancé and coworkers.

No funeral arrangements have been announced. We will pass them along as soon as they’re released.