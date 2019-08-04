Repticon New Orleans! brings in a show featuring dozens of reptiles

CHALMETTE- Repticon brought the amazing world of reptiles and exotic animals back to New Orleans with the event being held in Chalmette over the weekend.  It was a fun and educational exposition and fun for all ages.  Repticon's reptile and exotic animal shows are held in major cities throughout the United States and attract thousands of reptile enthusiasts.

