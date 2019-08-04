New Orleans barber aims to set world record for most free haircuts for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- For parents back-to-school can get pretty expensive with school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.

One local barber is doing his part to help parents out this back-to-school season.

Fatt Da Barber from House of Fades Barber Shop is giving back by giving haircuts to kids for free.

Fatt Da Barber says he's going for a Guinness World Record on most free back-to-school cuts.

This is the 4th year Fatt Da Barber has done this.

In the past, he's also given free shoes to kids for back-to-school.