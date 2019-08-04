Nathan Richard wins the Great American Seafood Cookoff in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser crowned a new King of American Seafood at the 16th annual Great American Seafood Cookoff at the Convention Center this weekend. The crown went to Louisiana's Nathan Richard. 17 of the best seafood chefs from around the county faced off on Saturday cooking their best seafood meals for a select group of judges. In the end only Nathan remained who was crowned King of American Seafood.

"And they have chefs from all over the country competing against our King of Seafood, just brings a new excitement to the show every year having people here from all over the country cheering their chef on; its a great time," Nungesser says.

With Nathan's win, The King of Seafood crown stays in the state of Louisiana.