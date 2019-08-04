Movie star Kate Hudson makes a stop at popular Po-boy shop

NEW ORLEANS–  Actress Kate Hudson is in New Orleans filming the new movie, “Blood Moon.”   While in New Orleans she made a stop at Parkway Bakery & Tavern for their delicious po-boys.

She posted this picture of her at Parkway to her Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time Hudson has filmed a movie in New Orleans.  She starred in “Deepwater Horizon,” which was filmed in Louisiana.  In addition to “Deepwater Horizon,” she’s starred in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Raising Helen,” and “Almost Famous” to name a few.  She won a Golden Globe Award for her role in “Almost Famous” and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed Kate Hudson at the New Orleans premiere of “Deepwater Horizon.”

 

