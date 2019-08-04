× 25th Annual Hancock Whitney White Linen Night held in Arts District

NEW ORLEANS- It was a night of elegance and all things white downtown on Julia Street Saturday. The Hancock Whitney white linen night celebrated its 25th anniversary here in New Orleans. The Julia street block party featured cuisine and cocktails from more than 30 local restaurants and vendors. The celebration continued until midnight and featured DJ RQ Away and performances by Vinsantos and the New Orleans drag workshop. Hancock Whitney White Linen Night was first founded in 1994.