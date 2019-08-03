× Canton-nites: Mawae, Reed, Robinson wear Gold Jackets

Gold Jackets were handed out to the class of 2019 Friday night at the Canton Civic Center. The class will be enshrined Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Three of the eight enshrinees are from Louisiana. They included 9 time Pro Bowler, safety Ed Reed of the Baltimore Ravens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also getting his gold jacket, former LSU offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, who played 16 years in the National Football League.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And, former LSU Tiger and Kansas City Chief Johnny Robinson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How big is Gold Jacket night. Here's former Saints kicker Morten Andersen, the NFL's all-time leading scorer. He was enshrined in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ironically, Reed and Robinson both won their Super Bowl titles in New Orleans. Robinson and the Chiefs defeated the Vikings at Tulane Stadium in January of 1970.

Reed and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the 49ers at the Superdome in February of 2013.