Tropics mostly quiet as wave struggles to develop

The start of August usually sees tropical activity increasing in the Atlantic and this year is no different. However so far we have not seen anything that looks concerning in terms of development.

The wave from earlier in the week near Puerto Rico has moved through the Bahamas and is bringing rain to parts of the southeast including the east coast of Florida. While they have seen a soggy few days in Florida and Georgia, no significant development has occurred.

The next wave being watched is in the central Atlantic. Thursday the National Hurricane Center was giving it a high chance of development but that was dropped down to the medium category as of Friday.

Right now there is a lot of wind shear across the central Atlantic which is hindering development, along with a large area of dust that has once again moved off the coast of Africa.

Certainly conditions will likely change over the next few weeks as we head towards the peak of the season, but right now waves are struggling to develop.

