She survives. She thrives. Now, she’s a Louisiana Young Hero

NEW ORLEANS - It's that time of year.

Time for summer camp at Academy of Sacred Heart.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is there with New Orleans three year olds who dive into a pool of creativity.

They get direction from their camp counselor Arianna Hannum.

For Arianna, her childhood was never, ever a week at summer camp.

Wild Bill asks Arianna, "when you were a kid, when you were eight years old, what happened?"

Arianna says, "my mom passed away."

And then she says a few months later, "my dad went to prison."

Wild Bill wonders, "how did you ever get through something like that?"

Arianna Hannum says, "as I've gotten older, I've learned to look at it as part of my past and not as something that needs to define who I am."

Arianna survived.

And Arianna thrived.

And now, she just got named a Louisiana Young Hero.

She's one of just eight across the state of Louisiana.

And now she's one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids

Her nomination to become a Louisiana Young hero comes from Sacred Heart, the high school where she graduated.

Around here, Arianna has been a hero for years.

She's got plans all right.

Arianna is headed to college, to LSU.

She plans to study political science..

And then she'll go to law school.

Wild Bill wonders, "do you think because your life has not been so easy you want to make life a little easier for other people?"

Arianna Hannum is a hero all right.

All you have to do is ask any three-year-old at camp.