NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 64-year-old woman.

Mary Loe Peters-Belle hasn’t been seen or heard from since she left her home in the 6100 block of Kuebel Drive on July 15, according to the NOPD.

Peters-Belle is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Mary Loe Peters-Belle is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

30.032869 -90.022902